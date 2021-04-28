Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,160. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

