NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. NovoCure accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.48 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

