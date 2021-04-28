Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

