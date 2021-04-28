NuCypher Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $324.02 million and approximately $111.86 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,162,955,839 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars.

