NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.