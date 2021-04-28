Nwam LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.14 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

