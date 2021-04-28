Nwam LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,009,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

