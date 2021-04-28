Nwam LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 69,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.4% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 22,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

