Nwam LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,643,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 457,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 372,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 265,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $19.53.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.