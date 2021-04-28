Nwam LLC Sells 284 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit