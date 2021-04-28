O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.58.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

