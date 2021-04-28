O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.04

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 10997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
