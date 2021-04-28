O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.04

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 10997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

