Oasis Network Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $235.02 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

