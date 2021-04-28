Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 3.9%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 407,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,442,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

