Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

