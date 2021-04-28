Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Critical Comparison

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.87 $9.91 million N/A N/A Enterprise Financial Services $354.31 million 4.19 $92.74 million $4.08 11.64

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.81%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 15.26% 6.92% 0.84% Enterprise Financial Services 21.40% 8.61% 0.94%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19 banking locations and three limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; seven banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; two banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area, six banking locations in New Mexico, four banking locations in the San Diego metropolitan area, and one banking location in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.