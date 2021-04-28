OKCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $9,581.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,687.06 or 0.99892168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00138249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,669,316 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.