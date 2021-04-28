OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

TTWO stock opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.