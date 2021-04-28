Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

