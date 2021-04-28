Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.
Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.