Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. 109,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,848. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

