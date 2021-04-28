Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 136,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $43.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

