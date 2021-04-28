Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omeros traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.22. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 721,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Omeros alerts:

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.