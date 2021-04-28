Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $9.66 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Omni has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $1.16 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $9.66 or 0.00017653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00471541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,200 coins and its circulating supply is 562,884 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

