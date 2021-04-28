On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40). Approximately 149,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 442,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £679.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.49.

About On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

