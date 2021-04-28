OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

