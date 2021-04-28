Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Yum China has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yum China by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Yum China by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Yum China by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

