Oppenheimer Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NEP stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

