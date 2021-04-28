Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Short Interest Up 774.6% in April

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 774.6% from the March 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPMG remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 515,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,670. Options Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Options Media Group Company Profile

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mobile software applications in the United States and Canada. It offers PhoneGuard anti-texting software, a mobile phone control management software suite, which is designed to prevent texting and emailing while driving, as well as offers parents and employers the ability to monitor the driving habits of mobile phone users to prevent speeding.

