Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Short Interest Up 774.6% in April

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 774.6% from the March 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OPMG remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 515,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,670. Options Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Options Media Group Company Profile
