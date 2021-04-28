Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 16.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,479,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 354,858 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 519,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.