Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after buying an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

