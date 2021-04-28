Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 182 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $318.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.68. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.61 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

