Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,942 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE OKE opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.