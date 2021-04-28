Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 270 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $501.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

