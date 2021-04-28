Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Wealth Alliance increased its position in CoreLogic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

