Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 402.1% in April

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 402.1% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

