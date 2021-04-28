Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

