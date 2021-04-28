Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

