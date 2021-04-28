Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:OSK traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $127.94. 6,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $126.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

