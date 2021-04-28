Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-6.85 EPS.

NYSE:OSK traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $126.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

