OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.00

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.63, with a volume of 6338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $2,521,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

