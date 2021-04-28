Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.96. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.28%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

