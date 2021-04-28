Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of OZON opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. Ozon has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.90.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

