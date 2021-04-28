Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

PPBI traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,260. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.