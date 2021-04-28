Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 799 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.34. 12,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,471. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

