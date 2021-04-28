Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 4.3%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $70.34. 2,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $1,374,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

