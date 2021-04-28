Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.77

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.77 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,725,847 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £343.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.42.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

