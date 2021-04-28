Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

