Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
