Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 448.5% in April

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 448.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRXXF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PRXXF opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

