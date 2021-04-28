Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,711 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

