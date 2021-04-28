Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 261,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.